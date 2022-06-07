Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $169.85, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $2.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.53 billion, down 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $18.97 billion, which would represent changes of +5.81% and +3.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.8.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.06 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.