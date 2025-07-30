Texas Instruments (TXN) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you looked into how Texas Instruments (TXN) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into TXN's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.45 billion, marking an increase of 16.4% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting TXN's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Dive into TXN's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $985 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 22.14%. This represented a surprise of +14.81% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $857.96 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $826 million, or 20.30%, and $745 million, or 19.49%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Rest of Asia accounted for 10.95% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $487 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +6.14%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $458.81 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of Asia contributed $438 million (10.76%) and $417 million (10.91%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $891 million in revenue, making up 20.03% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million, this meant a surprise of -4.72%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $936 million, or 23.00%, in the previous quarter, and $898 million, or 23.50%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Japan generated $295 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6.63% of the total. This represented a surprise of -4.53% compared to the $309 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Japan accounted for $275 million (6.76%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $292 million (7.64%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Rest of World contributed $83 million in revenue, making up 1.87% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million, this meant a surprise of +14.34%. Looking back, Rest of World contributed $76 million, or 1.87%, in the previous quarter, and $62 million, or 1.62%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments to report $4.64 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter. China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan and Rest of World are expected to contribute 19.6% ($907.63 million), 10.3% ($479.89 million), 20.8% ($963.96 million), 6.9% ($319.92 million) and 1.7% ($77.1 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $17.62 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 12.7% from the year before. The revenues from China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan and Rest of World are expected to make up 19.7%, 10.5%, 21.4%, 6.9% and 1.7% of this total, corresponding to $3.48 billion, $1.85 billion, $3.77 billion, $1.21 billion and $302.17 million respectively.

In Conclusion

The dependency of Texas Instruments on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Texas Instruments, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Texas Instruments' Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 3.4% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Texas Instruments is a part, has risen 4.7% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 18.8% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 15% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 25%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.