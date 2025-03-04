Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Texas Instruments (TXN) ending at $194.84, denoting a +0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

The chipmaker's stock has climbed by 7.43% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Texas Instruments in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.91 billion, reflecting a 6.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.88% and +9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.57% decrease. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.89, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that TXN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

