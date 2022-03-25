Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $184.90, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $2.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $19.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.05% and +8.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Texas Instruments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.07, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

