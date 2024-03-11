Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $174.19, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Texas Instruments in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.06, indicating a 42.7% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.61 billion, down 17.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.17 per share and a revenue of $15.91 billion, demonstrating changes of -26.87% and -9.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. Right now, Texas Instruments possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Texas Instruments is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.95, so one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that TXN currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.