Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $176.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.52% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.6 billion, down 4.78% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower within the past month. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.14, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

