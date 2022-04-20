Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $179.42, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.8% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, up 16.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.71 billion, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $19.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.05% and +8.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.