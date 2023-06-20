Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $174.36, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.45% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Texas Instruments is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.36 billion, down 16.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $17.93 billion, which would represent changes of -20.34% and -10.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.63, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

