Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $167.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.11% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Texas Instruments is projected to report earnings of $1.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.61 billion, down 4.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.25 per share and revenue of $19.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.99% and +8.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Texas Instruments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Texas Instruments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.77.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

