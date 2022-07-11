Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $153.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.53 billion, down 1.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $18.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.45% and +3.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Texas Instruments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.37, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

