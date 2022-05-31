Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $176.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Texas Instruments is projected to report earnings of $2.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.53 billion, down 1.09% from the year-ago period.

TXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.77 per share and revenue of $18.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.17% and +3.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.07, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

