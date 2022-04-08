Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $174.11, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, Texas Instruments is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.71 billion, up 9.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $19.91 billion, which would represent changes of +10.05% and +8.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.82.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

