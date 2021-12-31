Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $188.47, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.44 billion, up 8.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.94 per share and revenue of $17.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33% and +24.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.44.

Also, we should mention that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

