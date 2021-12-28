Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $191.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Texas Instruments is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.44 billion, up 8.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.94 per share and revenue of $17.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33% and +24.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Texas Instruments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.08, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.