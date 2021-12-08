Texas Instruments (TXN) Boosts Portfolio Via New Wideband ADC

Texas Instruments TXN has been consistently working toward providing advanced solutions to customers on the back of product introductions.

The company recently unveiled a 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) named ADS127L11. This validates the abovementioned fact.

The latest device is notably the smallest 24-bit wideband ADC, which is a pioneer in accurately measuring signal at wider bandwidths for industrial systems.

It also offers low latency for optimizing power consumption, improving data measurement and achieving higher-level data acquisition.

Additionally, the ADC acquires data in a 50% smaller package and enhances system functionality.

With these advanced capabilities, the ADS127L11 is expected to expand the company’s reach to industrial equipment designers, which in turn will expand the customer base.

Efforts to Boost Conductor Offerings

With the recent move, Texas Instruments has positioned itself well to expand presence in the booming analog-to-digital converters market, which has been booming due to global technological advancements and growth in disposable income.

Per a report by Reports and Data, the underlined market is expected to hit $3.9 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2028.

In addition to the recent launch, the company unveiled a bidirectional buck/boost converter named TPS61094, which offers supercapacitor charging and ensures lowest quiescent current.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

The latest move bodes well for the company’s persistent efforts toward strengthening the solutions portfolio.

Apart from the ADS127L11 launch, the company introduced the 3D Hall-effect position sensor named TMAG5170. With the help of this sensor, engineers are able to get uncalibrated ultra-high precision at high speeds for quick and accurate real-time control in factory automation and motor-drive applications.

TXN also introduced the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator to help students explore, visualize, and better understand mathematics as well as science.

Additionally, it launched a high-performance microcontroller portfolio to advance real-time control, networking and analytic applications.

Further, it unveiled the 1.5-W isolated DC/DC bias-supply module called UCC14240-Q1. With the help of this module, engineers are able to cut power solution size in half for use in high-voltage areas like electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, motor-drive systems and grid-tied inverters.

