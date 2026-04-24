Texas Instruments Surges 18% as Data Center Demand Spikes 90%

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is the latest beneficiary of AI trends, with its fiscal Q1 2026 earnings report affirming the follow-through on data center plans. Now that GPU and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)are secured and construction services are engaged, building and connecting are accelerating, which means wicked-hot demand for analog products. Texas Instruments is critical to data center construction and AI connectivity, as its products are essential for high-voltage power management, cooling, and signal conversion, among other applications.

The takeaway from the Q1 report is that growth accelerated, coming in well above the consensus estimate, underpinned by data center demand. Data center demand spiked by 90% for the quarter, and is likely to remain strong in the upcoming quarters as construction projects advance. More importantly, the company revealed strengths across the business, driven by normalization in major end markets. Guidance was also hot, exceeding consensus by a wide margin, with the low end nearly 1,500 basis points better than the consensus figure, adding momentum to an industry-wide rally.

Industrial and analog stocks are rising across the board. Results from names such as STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) and Texas Instruments align with an outlook established over the past few quarters. Indications in reports from these and other companies, such as Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) and OnSemi (NASDAQ: ON), show end-market normalization after two years of sluggish sales, inventory reduction and increasing demand for products. The forecast is for a multiyear supercycle to ensue, underpinned by data centers and AI, but also by industrial, automotive, defense, and robotics as AI is put into action.

Texas Instruments Gives Clear Signal: This Market Is Accumulating Shares

The earnings report's impact on the TXN market was clear, with the stock price rising about 18% in a single day. Texas Instruments is on the cusp of a sustained upswing. While numerous targets are in play, many of the short and near-term targets were exceeded with the initial movement, bringing a robust Bull-Case scenario into focus. This is best viewed on monthly price charts, where a rally, consolidation, and breakout can be seen. In this scenario, the market exceeded the base-case projection, which is the dollar value of the trading range, and is on track for higher levels.

The next projection can be made using support levels set in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The advance from that level, about $100, to the breakout point, about $200, is worth at least $100 as a minimum projection and potentially 100% longer term. It puts TXN stock in the $300 to $400 range in about 12 months, assuming upcoming reports are equally strong.

Sell-Siders Drive TXN Stock Price Action in Q2

Analysts underpin the stock price, having issued numerous price target increases following the report. MarketBeat tracked five new reports, including two upgrades and five price target increases. They strengthened the Hold rating, increasing the bias 40% Buy, and lifted the price target significantly.

Consensus increased by more than 10% overnight, with revisions pushing it above $300. The consensus price target is likely to continue trending higher as the year progresses.

The takeaway from the chatter is a focus on data center demand and its expected evolution. Different layers of data center construction and connection require different TXN products, suggesting the revenue acceleration has only just begun.

Institutional support is also strong and unlikely to break, given the outperformance and guidance. As it stands, the group provides a solid support base, owning more than 80% of the shares and accumulating on a trailing 12-month basis. They did, however, sell in early Q2, and may continue to take profits as the stock price rises.

The caveat for bearish traders is that institutional accumulation is likely to accelerate as well, offsetting the headwind as fresh capital flows into the market.

Cash Flow and Capital Return: Good Reasons to Own TXN Stock

Capital flow is among the attractions for Texas Instruments. The company has a rock-solid balance sheet, robust cash flow, and actively returns capital. The dividend yield declined mechanically due to the stock price advance, but remains healthy at around 2% as of late April. Looking ahead, the company’s track record suggests a moderately high single-digit compound annual growth rate, with share buybacks as well. The buybacks aren’t substantial, barely reducing the average count for Q1, but may be accelerated in light of the earnings boost.

Among the catalysts for Texas Instruments are its expanded fab footprint and 300nm manufacturing. The 300nm manufacturing enables a more cost-effective chip despite the higher per-wafer cost. The larger size allows higher throughput and a lower cost per finished chip, a benefit for chip consumers and TXN margin. Among the risks is insider selling. Insiders have been selling stock, raising doubts about the company’s positioning, but those fears are largely laid to rest by the Q1 results and guidance update.

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