Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7x On The Back Of Strong Sales Growth

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) stock price rose more than 1.7x from $104 in 2017 end to around $179 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its sales and P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed a strong 31% rise in revenues, and combined with a drop in its outstanding share count, revenue per share rose more than 40%. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 55%, meaning that TXN stock managed to outperform the broader markets since 2017-end.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Texas Instruments Stock Moved: TXN Stock Has Gained 71% Since 2017, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Texas Instruments’ Total Revenue has grown 31% from $15 billion in FY 2017 to $19.6 billion on an LTM basis

TI’s total revenue initially dropped from $15 billion in FY ’17 to as low as $14.4 billion in FY ’19, as the semiconductor supply glut hampered sales growth.

However, revenues have bounced back since, and surged to $18.3 billion in FY ’21, currently standing even higher at $19.6 billion on an LTM basis.

TI’s analog semiconductor segment brought in $14.05 billion in FY ’21, making up more than 75% of the company’s total sales.

For additional details about TI’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Texas Instruments (TXN) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 42% from $14.95 in FY 2017 to $21.21 currently

Texas Instruments revenue rose from $15 billion in 2017 to $19.6 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased from around 1 billion in 2017 to just a little over 900 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has jumped from $14.95 in FY ’17 to $21.21 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Texas Instruments rose strongly from 6.2x in 2017 end to 10x by 2020 end, but has pulled back to 8.4x currently, still around 35% higher than what it was in late 2017

TI’s P/S multiple rose strongly to 10x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding a revival in sales growth amidst rising demand for the company’s products.

However, due to current geopolitical tensions and the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 8.4x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Aug 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] TXN Return 0% -5% 145% S&P 500 Return 0% -13% 84% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 0% -14% 240%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 8/1/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.