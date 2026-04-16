Texas Instruments Shows How Dividend Growth Can Help Investors Recover Faster After Big Stock Declines

Key Points

Learn how to distinguish a cohort correction from an idiosyncratic business failure.

If you're navigating a deep drawdown, know how to apply an investor-first framework to decide your next move.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Sharp stock drops can signal disaster or opportunity, depending on whether the issue is marketwide or business-specific. See how dividends, dividend growth, and fundamentals can change the recovery math, and watch the video below to explore this disciplined framework.

*This video was published on April 14, 2026.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall has positions in Texas Instruments. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.