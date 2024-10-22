Texas Instruments reports Q3 EPS $1.47, consensus $1.38

Reports Q3 revenue $4.15B, consensus $4.12B. Earnings per share included a 3c benefit for items that were not in the company’s original guidance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.