Texas Instruments reports Q3 EPS $1.47, consensus $1.38

Reports Q3 revenue $4.15B, consensus $4.12B. Earnings per share included a 3c benefit for items that were not in the company’s original guidance.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TXN:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Texas Instruments options imply 4.6% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
- Texas Instruments price target lowered to $240 from $250 at Susquehanna
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.