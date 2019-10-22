US Markets

Texas Instruments quarterly revenue falls 11.5%

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Texas Instruments Inc reported an 11.5% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a global slowdown in sales of microchips that started late last year.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O reported an 11.5% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a global slowdown in sales of microchips that started late last year.

Net income fell to $1.43 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.57 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, fell to $3.77 billion from $4.26 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular