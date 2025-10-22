Texas Instruments Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Texas Instruments ( TXN ) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results. The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.48, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and came at the midpoint of management’s guidance of $1.36 to $1.60. The quarterly earnings increased 1% year over year.

TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.4%.

Texas Instruments reported revenues of $4.74 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. The figure came above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $4.45-$4.80 billion. The top line rose 14% year over year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Texas Instruments’ Q3 Top-Line Details

Segment-wise, Texas Instruments operates under three business divisions: Analog, Embedded Processing and Other.

Analog: Revenues of $3.73 billion were generated from the segment (78.6% of total revenues), up 16% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure came above our model estimate of $3.63 billion.

Embedded Processing: Revenues amounted to $709 million (15% of total revenues), up 9% year over year. The figure surpassed our model estimate of $706.1 million.

Other: Revenues totalled $304 million (6.4% of total revenues), up 11% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure surpassed our model estimate of $301.6 million.

Texas Instruments’ Operating Details

Texas Instruments’ gross profit increased 10% year over year to $2.72 billion. Gross margin of 57.4% contracted 220 bps year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses grew 6.8% year over year to $457 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses contracted 70 bps year over year to 9.6%.

Research and development (R&D) expenses grew 5.3% to $518 million. As a percentage of revenues, it decreased 160 basis points to 10.9%.

Operating profit rose 7% year over year to $1.66 billion. The operating margin was 35.1%, which contracted 240 bps from the prior-year quarter’s number.

TXN’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the cash and short-term investment balance was $5.19 billion, down from $5.36 billion as of June 30, 2025.

At the end of the reported quarter, TXN’s long-term debt was $13.55 billion, down from $14.04 billion in the previous quarter.

Texas Instruments generated an operating cash flow of approximately $2.19 billion in the third quarter. During the third quarter, it repurchased stocks worth $119 million and paid $1.24 billion in dividends.

In the first three quarters of 2025, the company generated an operating cash flow of $4.89 billion and returned approximately $4.78 billion through share repurchases and dividend payments.

TXN Initiates Guidance for Q4 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, TXN expects revenues between $4.22 billion and $4.58 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $4.51 billion, indicating an increase of 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The company expects earnings per share between $1.13 and $1.39. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 13-14%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, TXN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the semiconductor space are Analog Devices ( ADI ), Lam Research ( LRCX ) and NVIDIA ( NVDA ), each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Lam Research’s shares have rallied 100.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s full-year fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.53 per share, up 2% over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Analog Devices’ shares have gained 13.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.75 per share, up 1.2% over the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

NVIDIA shares have gained 34.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s full-year fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share, up 4.2% over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 48.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.