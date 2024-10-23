Texas Instruments Q3 Earnings Beat: Can Strong Results Lift the Stock?

Texas Instruments TXN reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.47 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. The figure came at the higher end of the guided range of $1.24-$1.48 per share. However, the figure declined 20.5% year over year.

TXN reported revenues of $4.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The figure came at the higher end of management’s guidance of $3.94-$4.26 billion. Revenues decreased 8.4% year over year and increased 8.6% sequentially.

Due to continued cyclical recovery, TXN’s Personal Electronics end market grew around 30%, Enterprise Systems was up around 20%, and Communication Equipment was up around 25%. The automotive market also grew in high single digits buoyed by strength in the Chinese end market while the industrial market was down low-single digits due to customers’ inventory challenges.

The stronger-than-expected quarterly performance might give a fresh boost to TXN stock, which has underperformed the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry in the year so far. The stock has gained 13.8% year to date, while the industry has soared 134.8% during the same time frame.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

TXN’s Segments in Detail

Analog: Revenues of $3.22 billion were generated from the segment (77.6% of total revenues), down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion.

Embedded Processing: Revenues amounted to $653 million (15.7% of total revenues), down 26.6% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million.

Other: Revenues totaled $275 million (6.6% of total revenues), down 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $288.3 million.

Texas Instrument’s Operating Details

Texas Instruments’ gross margin of 59.6% contracted 251 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.

As a percentage of revenues, selling, general and administrative expenses contracted 34 bps year over year to $428 million in the reported quarter.

Research and development expenses of $492 million expanded 146 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level as a percentage of revenues.

The operating margin was 37.44%, which contracted 431 bps from the prior-year quarter’s number.

TXN’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the cash and short-term investment balance was $8.75 billion compared with $9.7 billion as of June 30, 2024.

At the end of the reported quarter, TXN’s long-term debt of $12.84 billion remained almost the same compared to the previous quarter. The current debt was $1.05 billion, the same as the previous quarter.

Texas Instruments generated $1.7 billion of cash from operations, up from $1.57 billion in the previous quarter.

Capex was $1.3 billion in the reported quarter, and the company reported a free cash flow of $416 million.

Texas Instruments paid out dividends worth $1.19 billion in the reported quarter. It repurchased shares worth $318 million.

Texas Instrument’s Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2024, TXN expects revenues between $3.70 billion and $4 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is currently pegged at $4.11 billion, indicating an increase of 0.83% from the year-ago quarter.

The company expects earnings per share between $1.07 and $1.29. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.36 per share, indicating a fall of 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 13%.

TXN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Texas Instruments currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CyberArk Software CYBR, F5 Inc. FFIV and Fortinet FTNT. While CYBR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FFIV and FTNT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for CyberArk’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to $2.29 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 104.5% year-over-year increase. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 33.4%. The stock of CYBR has soared 40.8% in the year-to-date period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FFIV’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $13.15 per share in the past seven days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.8%. Shares of FFIV have declined 21.3% in the year-to-date period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.01 per share in the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 23.31% on a year-over-year basis. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.3%. Shares of FTNT have jumped 40.8% in the year-to-date period.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.