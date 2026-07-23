Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings Call Signals Broad Demand Recovery

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN emphasized a broad-based demand recovery during its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call with management highlighting strength across the industrial, data center and automotive markets as key drivers. Revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while executives focused more on improving demand trends and capacity readiness than on the quarter’s financial results.

Management highlighted expanding opportunities from inventory normalization, stronger customer demand and long-term investments in manufacturing capacity. The discussion also centered on pricing actions, data center growth and the company’s ability to support customers through the current cycle.

TXN Demand Broadens Across Industrial and Automotive Markets

CEO Haviv Ilan said second-quarter revenues reached $5.46 billion, up 23% year over year, with Analog revenues increasing 26% and Embedded Processing revenues rising 16%. Industrial, automotive and data center markets were the primary contributors to growth.

Ilan noted that industrial revenues increased around 30% year over year, automotive revenues grew in the mid-teens and data center revenues doubled from the prior-year period. He added that demand strength expanded beyond the earlier industrial and data center trends.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. Revenues of $5.46 billion also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 billion.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Texas Instruments Sees Strength Across End Markets in Q2

Texas Instruments said automotive demand improved during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with Ilan attributing the improvement to stronger electric vehicle and hybrid demand, particularly in China, along with low customer inventory levels.

Management also discussed data center momentum, where sales doubled year over year. Ilan said higher-voltage architectures and increased power conversion needs could expand opportunities for Analog and Embedded products.

Personal electronics remained comparatively soft, as customer shortages continued to affect the market. Management still expects the segment to contribute to broader third-quarter growth.

Texas Instruments' Capacity Strategy Supports Long-Term Growth

TXN emphasized that its prior investments in inventory and manufacturing capacity are helping it respond to demand. Ilan said the company’s available clean room space positions it to support growth without the constraints experienced in previous cycles.

The company increased factory loadings from the first to the second quarter and said third-quarter decisions will depend on demand conditions. Management identified the Richardson, Sherman and Lehi facilities as key parts of its expansion strategy.

Capital spending remained focused on long-term capacity needs. CFO Rafael Lizardi said 2026 capital expenditures are expected to remain within the $2-$3 billion range, with spending decisions tied to future demand scenarios.

Texas Instruments Pricing Actions Support Future Growth Path

Texas Instruments said pricing was stable during the first half of the year, which management described as better than its typical annual pricing trend. Ilan said the company has started implementing price increases for customers.

Management expects pricing benefits to appear gradually, beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and extending into future periods, depending on customer discussions and annual pricing cycles.

Analysts also questioned whether the strength in the industrial market was driven by pricing or product value. Management said the second-quarter improvement was primarily driven by secular content growth, inventory normalization and new system demand.

TXN Outlook Reflects Broad-Based Growth Across Key Markets

TXN guided third-quarter revenues to a range of $5.65-$6.15 billion and EPS to $2.23-$2.57. Management expects strength across the industrial, data center, automotive and personal electronics markets.

A JPMorgan analyst asked about automotive momentum and pricing actions. Ilan said demand improved during the second quarter and reflected broader customer needs rather than a single market factor.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about inventory and factory utilization. Management said inventory declined sequentially and that available capacity gives TXN the flexibility to respond as demand evolves.

Texas Instruments Closing View

Texas Instruments maintained that its long-term value creation remains tied to manufacturing strength, technology investments, product breadth and disciplined capital allocation. Management reiterated that free cash flow per share growth remains its key performance objective.

The company reported trailing 12-month free cash flow of $6.5 billion and returned $5.8 billion to shareholders during the same period. Management continued to emphasize balancing capacity investment with shareholder returns.

Texas Instruments Zacks Rank

TXN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential performance over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of C. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher scores indicating stronger attributes within each style category.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company information, including developments after the latest quarterly results.





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