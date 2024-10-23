Texas Instruments price target lowered to $215 from $220 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Texas Instruments (TXN) to $215 from $220 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. TI’s largest segment, Industrial, continues to decline and China strength could prove temporary, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
