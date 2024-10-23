News & Insights

Texas Instruments price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley lowered the firm’s price target on Texas Instruments (TXN) to $200 from $210 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s auto segment is better on China, which grew 20% the last two quarters. This is offset by weaker Industrial, leading to another cut and a stock “that still looks more expensive,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

