Texas Instruments to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Texas Instruments TXN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 23, after market close.

Texas Instruments expects earnings per share between 94 cents and $1.16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.06 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.7%.

The company anticipates revenues between $3.74 billion and $4.06 billion for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.91 billion, suggesting growth of 6.7% from the year-ago period's reported figure.

TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.9%.

Factors to Consider for Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments’ first-quarter performance is likely to be affected by the U.S.-China trade war and tariff hikes, as TXN is a major player in the United States and Chinese semiconductor market, with China accounting for more than 20% of its annual revenues in 2024.

Texas Instruments’ results are likely to be negatively impacted by the softness in its industrial and automotive end markets, which have consistently contributed to 70% of its annual revenues.

As TXN is increasing its Lehi factory in Utah, it will incur costs. Texas Instruments' rising manufacturing costs due to planned capacity expansions and decreased factory loadings are likely to have been a major headwind for the company’s business in the to-be-reported quarter.

It is anticipated that a declining demand environment, mostly brought on by customers cutting back on inventory, is likely to have a detrimental effect on the Analog and Embedded Processing segments' performance during the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, Texas Instruments is expected to benefit from the recent grant awarded under the U.S. government’s CHIPS Act program. However, as the grant is earmarked for capacity expansion, its impact is long-term in nature and is unlikely to be reflected in the earnings of the to-be-reported quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

What Our Proven Model Says for TXN’s Q1 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Texas Instruments this time. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

TXN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

