Texas Instruments Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $150,106, and 7 were calls, valued at $671,550.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $250.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 1820.33, with a total volume reaching 1,961.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $12.4 $12.2 $12.3 $210.00 $245.4K 1.1K 202 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.8 $6.55 $6.63 $210.00 $238.6K 2.1K 379 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $5.25 $4.9 $5.16 $202.50 $51.5K 103 109 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.5 $12.3 $12.3 $210.00 $49.2K 1.1K 246 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.99 $1.97 $1.97 $190.00 $47.8K 566 268

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Texas Instruments Trading volume stands at 1,538,568, with TXN's price down by -0.12%, positioned at $200.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $225.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

