Texas Instruments options imply 4.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Texas Instruments (TXN) is 1.6x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.6%, or $8.85, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.8%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TXN:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
- Texas Instruments price target lowered to $240 from $250 at Susquehanna
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
- TXN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Texas Instruments price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Cantor Fitzgerald
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.