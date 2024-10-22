Texas Instruments options imply 4.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Texas Instruments (TXN) is 1.6x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.6%, or $8.85, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.8%.

