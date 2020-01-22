Texas Instruments Issues Q1 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) said, for the first-quarter, the company projects: earnings per share between $0.96 and $1.14, which includes an estimated $20 million discrete tax benefit; and revenue in the range of $3.12 billion to $3.38 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.03 on revenue of $3.2 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth-quarter, earnings per share was $1.12, a decline of 12% from previous year. The company's results for the quarter included a 1 cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance. Revenue was $3.35 billion, down 10% from a year ago.

