Texas Instruments To Invest More Than $60 Bln Across Seven U.S. Semiconductor Fabs

June 18, 2025 — 09:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments (TXN) announced plans to invest more than $60 billion across seven U.S. semiconductor fabs. The investment includes building and ramping seven, large-scale, connected fabs. Combined, these fabs across three manufacturing mega-sites in Texas and Utah will manufacture hundreds of millions of U.S.-made chips daily. The company stated that, combined, the new manufacturing mega-sites in Texas and Utah will support more than 60,000 U.S. jobs.

Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments, said: "Leading U.S. companies such as Apple, Ford, Medtronic, NVIDIA and SpaceX rely on TI's world-class technology and manufacturing expertise, and we are honored to work alongside them and the U.S. government to unleash what's next in American innovation."

