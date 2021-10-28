Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $187.1, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXN was $187.1, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $202.26 and a 32.39% increase over the 52 week low of $141.33.

TXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). TXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.79. Zacks Investment Research reports TXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.23%, compared to an industry average of 26.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 7.02% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of TXN at 8.47%.

