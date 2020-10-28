Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $147.12, the dividend yield is 2.77%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TXN was $147.12, representing a -5.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $155.88 and a 58.04% increase over the 52 week low of $93.09.
TXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). TXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.29. Zacks Investment Research reports TXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXN Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to TXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TXN as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 14.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TXN at 8%.
