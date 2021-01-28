Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXN was $162.93, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.47 and a 75.02% increase over the 52 week low of $93.09.

TXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). TXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.29. Zacks Investment Research reports TXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXN as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 23.22% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of TXN at 7.47%.

