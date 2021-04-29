Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TXN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $181.82, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXN was $181.82, representing a -7.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $197.58 and a 72.42% increase over the 52 week low of $105.45.

TXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). TXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.6. Zacks Investment Research reports TXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.68%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Fidelity (FCPI)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 24.89% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of TXN at 8.53%.

