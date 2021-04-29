Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TXN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $181.82, the dividend yield is 2.24%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TXN was $181.82, representing a -7.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $197.58 and a 72.42% increase over the 52 week low of $105.45.
TXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). TXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.6. Zacks Investment Research reports TXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.68%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TXN as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Fidelity (FCPI)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 24.89% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of TXN at 8.53%.
