Texas Instruments Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.37 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.96 billion, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $4.08 billion from $4.67 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $4.08 Bln vs. $4.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.45 Bln-$3.75 Bln

