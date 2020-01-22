Texas Instruments Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.07 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $3.35 billion from $3.72 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:

