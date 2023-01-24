Texas Instruments Inc. Q4 Income Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.96 billion, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $2.14 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $4.67 billion from $4.83 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.96 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $4.67 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.