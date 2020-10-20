Texas Instruments Inc. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.35 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $3.82 billion from $3.77 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year.

