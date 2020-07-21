Markets
Texas Instruments Inc. Q2 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $3.24 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.26 - $3.54 Bln

