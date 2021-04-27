Texas Instruments Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.75 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $4.29 billion from $3.33 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.75 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $4.29 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.13- $4.47 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.