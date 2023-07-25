Texas Instruments Inc. Profit Declines In Q2, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.72 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $2.29 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $4.53 billion from $5.21 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.72 Bln. vs. $2.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.87 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q2): $4.53 Bln vs. $5.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.36 - $4.74 Bln

