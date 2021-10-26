Texas Instruments Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.95 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $4.64 billion from $3.82 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.95 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $4.64 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.

