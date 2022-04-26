Texas Instruments Inc. Profit Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.20 billion, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $4.91 billion from $4.29 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.20 Bln. vs. $1.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q1): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.

