Texas Instruments Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.43 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $3.77 billion from $4.26 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $3.77 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.

