Texas Instruments Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.14 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $1.69 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $4.83 billion from $4.08 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.14 Bln. vs. $1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.27 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.83 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.01 - $2.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.50 - $4.90 Bln

