Markets
TXN

Texas Instruments Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

October 21, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.364 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.362 billion, or $1.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $4.74 billion from $4.15 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.364 Bln. vs. $1.362 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $4.74 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 - $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.22 - $4.58 BLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.