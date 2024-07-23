Texas Instruments Inc. Q2 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.13 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.7% to $3.82 billion from $4.53 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.82 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.

