Texas Instruments Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.362 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.709 billion, or $1.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $4.151 billion from $4.532 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.70 - $4.00 Bln

