US Markets
TXN

Texas Instruments fourth-quarter revenue outlook below estimates

Contributors
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Texas Instruments Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the company struggles with supply chain constraints that have plagued the entire chip industry.

Adds fourth-quarter estimates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the company struggles with supply chain constraints that have plagued the entire chip industry.

A semiconductor shortage has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity, with automakers slashing output and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with red-hot demand driven by the shift to work-from-home.

The Dallas, Texas-based company forecast fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion. The range's midpoint falls short of analysts' estimate of $4.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 22% to $4.64 billion from $3.82 billion last year, just shy of estimates of $4.66 billion.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular