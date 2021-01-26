US Markets
Texas Instruments forecasts current-quarter sales above estimates, shares up

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Texas Instruments Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as remote learning and work keeps demand steady for its chips used in personal electronics, boosting its shares nearly 2% in extended trade.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as remote learning and work keeps demand steady for its chips used in personal electronics, boosting its shares nearly 2% in extended trade.

TI said it expected first-quarter revenue in a range of $3.79 billion to $4.11 billion, above analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $1.69 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.07 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $4.08 billion from $3.35 billion a year earlier, above Wall Street estimates of $3.6 billion.

